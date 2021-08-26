Hedget Price Reaches $4.01 on Top Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $852,611.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00008523 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.19 or 0.00755449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00097569 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

