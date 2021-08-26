Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.31 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $87.20 million and $10.31 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.07 or 0.00754639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00098621 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.