Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 2,116.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Monday.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

OTCMKTS HTWSF remained flat at $$2.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.