Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Update

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 478.6% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HLXA remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. Helix Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Get Helix Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,616,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 550.5% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 253,879 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the second quarter worth $725,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 178.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.