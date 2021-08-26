HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €60.60 ($71.29) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

