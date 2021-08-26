HelloGold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $298,444.58 and $100.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 7% against the dollar. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

