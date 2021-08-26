Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Capitalization Tops $12.81 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $12.81 million and $720,494.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00119045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00152032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.71 or 0.99875106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.76 or 0.01008246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06704199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,791,173 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

