Herbert Virgin Sells 2,750 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. 1,018,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,094. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of -1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

