Hermez Network Trading 19.4% Higher This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and $1.78 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for $5.03 or 0.00010669 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.43 or 0.00768734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00098163 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

