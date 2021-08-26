Heronetta Management L.P. Acquires 18,700 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. BP Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 1.0% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P. owned 0.14% of BP Midstream Partners worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after buying an additional 659,626 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.11. 2,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,168. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

