Heronetta Management L.P. Has $6.34 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises 5.6% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.47. 48,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.10%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.