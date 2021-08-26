Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HESM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,480. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $632.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $211,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $7,476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $4,484,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

