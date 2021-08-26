Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HESM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.
Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,480. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $632.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $211,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $7,476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $4,484,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
