Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,631 shares of company stock worth $2,340,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

