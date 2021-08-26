Hiblocks (HIBS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $870,657.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $48.29 million and approximately $870,657.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00122034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00154260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,256.28 or 1.00000232 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.92 or 0.01024034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.88 or 0.06631693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

