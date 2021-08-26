Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.75 million-$427.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,897. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

