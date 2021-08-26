Hive (HIVE) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Hive has a total market cap of $204.69 million and $19.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000116 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001410 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001204 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 410,210,438 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

