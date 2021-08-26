Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Increased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.90. 107,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,893. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

