HOQU (HQX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $577,869.74 and approximately $1.78 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.94 or 0.00747748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097825 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

