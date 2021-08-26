Hord Market Cap Reaches $15.77 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Hord has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hord has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00153340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.33 or 1.00663878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.17 or 0.01032781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.45 or 0.06654571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,688,726 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.