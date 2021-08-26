Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $17.86. 802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. Research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after buying an additional 487,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.