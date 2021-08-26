Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,533. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.35.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 85,836 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 72,279 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

