Hormel Foods (HRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.