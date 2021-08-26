Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Up 497.5% in August

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 785,100 shares, an increase of 497.5% from the July 29th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 3,976,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

