Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,994 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMHC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 744,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,191. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

