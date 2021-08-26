HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,123,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,276. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11. HP has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

