HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,907,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,667,534. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

