HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.23.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,123,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,276. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11. HP has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

