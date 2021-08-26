HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.10. 11,907,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,667,534. HP has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

