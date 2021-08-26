H&R Block, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,444. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

