H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRUFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

