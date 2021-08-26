Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Declares $0.36 Semi-Annual Dividend

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.362 per share on Monday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
HUIHY stock opened at $117.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.38. Huabao International has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.27.
About Huabao International
