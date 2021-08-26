Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$7.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -18.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.11 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -3.96%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

