Humanscape (HUM) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $63.94 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 575,819,737 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

