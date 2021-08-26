HUNT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.91 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $38.79 million and $16.91 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.22 or 0.00744529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00097804 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.