HUNT Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 11% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $38.84 million and $8.65 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4,828.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.34 or 0.00988068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00053783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.97 or 0.00761556 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

