Hunting PLC Announces Dividend of $0.04 (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HTG opened at GBX 198.28 ($2.59) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 215.12. The company has a market capitalization of £327.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

