Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 361,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,651,696. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

