Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Tops $1.89 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $10.43 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $47,375.13 or 1.00577370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00121209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00154506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,113.36 or 1.00021626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.70 or 0.01022653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.35 or 0.06656337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

