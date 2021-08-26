HYCON (HYC) Achieves Market Cap of $545,709.35

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $545,709.35 and approximately $78,125.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053949 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

