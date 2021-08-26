Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.0089 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $280,493.02 and $37,590.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00052321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00119502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00152647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,961.09 or 1.00428517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.01014117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.97 or 0.06631569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

