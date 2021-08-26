HyperDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.33 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $759,361.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.94 or 0.00747748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097825 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

