HyperQuant (HQT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26,499.72

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $26,499.72 and approximately $2,485.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.94 or 0.00747748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097825 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

