i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Short Interest Update

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of i-CABLE Communications stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday. i-CABLE Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

i-CABLE Communications Company Profile

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services.

