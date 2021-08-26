iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 623.7% from the July 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ITHUF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19. iAnthus Capital has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

