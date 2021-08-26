ICHI Hits Market Cap of $16.10 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.77 or 0.00010153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $16.10 million and $4.72 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00121599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00153788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,026.05 or 1.00067959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.93 or 0.01023382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.77 or 0.06623754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,347 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

