iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.