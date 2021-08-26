iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) PT Raised to $20.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $9.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 302.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $464.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.49.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $902,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.