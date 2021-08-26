Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 12,200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $142.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.