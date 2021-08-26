Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 102,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 45,298 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 17,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.98. 431,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,413,625. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.