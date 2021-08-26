ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $251.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.90. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ICON Public by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ICON Public by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

